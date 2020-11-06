 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 54, CBC 21
1234Final
CBC0714021
De Smet021201354
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
CBC4-22-1238/40159/26
De Smet3-02-0133/2264/11

Second Quarter

D: Taj Butts 12 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 8:45

D: Jakailin Johnson 68 pass from Seth Marcione (Luke Rothermich kick), 7:08

C: Justus Johnson 50 fumble recovery (Josh Kacich kick), 2:24

D: Taj Butts 25 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:17

Third Quarter

D: Taj Butts 23 run (kick failed), 10:35

D: Taj Butts 23 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 4:56

C: Zach Hahn 11 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick), 2:56

D: Darez Snider 30 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 1:06

C: Kenneth Hamilton 38 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

D: Rico Barfield 8 run (kick failed), 5:39

D: Darez Snider 2 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 3:08

