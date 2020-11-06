Box: De Smet 54, CBC 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|CBC
|0
|7
|14
|0
|21
|De Smet
|0
|21
|20
|13
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|CBC
|4-2
|2-1
|238/40
|159/26
|De Smet
|3-0
|2-0
|133/22
|64/11
Second Quarter
D: Taj Butts 12 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 8:45
D: Jakailin Johnson 68 pass from Seth Marcione (Luke Rothermich kick), 7:08
C: Justus Johnson 50 fumble recovery (Josh Kacich kick), 2:24
D: Taj Butts 25 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:17
Third Quarter
D: Taj Butts 23 run (kick failed), 10:35
D: Taj Butts 23 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 4:56
C: Zach Hahn 11 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick), 2:56
D: Darez Snider 30 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 1:06
C: Kenneth Hamilton 38 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
D: Rico Barfield 8 run (kick failed), 5:39
D: Darez Snider 2 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 3:08
