Box: Decatur St. Teresa 48, Mater Dei 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mater Dei
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Decatur St. Teresa
|7
|6
|21
|14
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|8-1
|1-0
|334/37
|145/16
|Decatur St. Teresa
|6-0
|0-0
|336/37
|49/5
First Quarter
D: Denim Cook 41 run (Billy Guyse kick), 4:04
Second Quarter
D: Zahki Hayes 53 pass from Joe Brummer (kick failed), 6:58
Third Quarter
-
D: Denim Cook 11 run (pass failed), 6:21
D: Denim Cook 44 run (Denim Cook run), 5:51
M: Cameron Haag 64 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 4:08
D: Tre Spence 74 pass from Cayden Wilkins (Billy Guyse kick), 1:50
Fourth Quarter
M: Dalton Markus 9 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 6:31
D: Cayden Wilkins 2 run (Billy Guyse kick), 5:14
D: Denim Cook 9 run (Billy Guyse kick), 3:31
