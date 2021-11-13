 Skip to main content
Box: Decatur St. Teresa 48, Mater Dei 14
Box: Decatur St. Teresa 48, Mater Dei 14

1234Final
Mater Dei007714
Decatur St. Teresa76211448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei8-11-0334/37145/16
Decatur St. Teresa6-00-0336/3749/5

First Quarter

D: Denim Cook 41 run (Billy Guyse kick), 4:04

Second Quarter

D: Zahki Hayes 53 pass from Joe Brummer (kick failed), 6:58

Third Quarter

D: Denim Cook 11 run (pass failed), 6:21

D: Denim Cook 44 run (Denim Cook run), 5:51

M: Cameron Haag 64 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 4:08

D: Tre Spence 74 pass from Cayden Wilkins (Billy Guyse kick), 1:50

Fourth Quarter

M: Dalton Markus 9 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 6:31

D: Cayden Wilkins 2 run (Billy Guyse kick), 5:14

D: Denim Cook 9 run (Billy Guyse kick), 3:31

Stars on the court and the field: Meet the STL high school sports athletes of the week

