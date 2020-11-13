 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 16, Lutheran St. Charles 13
Box: Duchesne 16, Lutheran St. Charles 13

1234Final
Duchesne0610016
Lutheran St. Charles760013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne9-12-1341/34140/14
Lutheran St. Charles6-22-0251/2578/8

First Quarter

L: Aidan McLean 27 run (Caleb Tiemann kick), 2:33

Second Quarter

L: Arlen Harris Jr. 80 pass from Aaron Coffey (kick failed), 6:26

D: Amorion Oliphant 9 run (kick failed), 2:15

Third Quarter

D: Jamond Mathis 18 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 10:59

D: Trevor Saguto 27 FG, 6:38

