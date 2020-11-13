Box: Duchesne 16, Lutheran St. Charles 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|0
|6
|10
|0
|16
|Lutheran St. Charles
|7
|6
|0
|0
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|9-1
|2-1
|341/34
|140/14
|Lutheran St. Charles
|6-2
|2-0
|251/25
|78/8
First Quarter
L: Aidan McLean 27 run (Caleb Tiemann kick), 2:33
Second Quarter
L: Arlen Harris Jr. 80 pass from Aaron Coffey (kick failed), 6:26
D: Amorion Oliphant 9 run (kick failed), 2:15
Third Quarter
D: Jamond Mathis 18 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 10:59
D: Trevor Saguto 27 FG, 6:38
