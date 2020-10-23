 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Duchesne 19, Orchard Farm 14
0 comments

Box: Duchesne 19, Orchard Farm 14

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Duchesne760619
Orchard Farm680014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne7-12-1283/35109/14
Orchard Farm4-32-1236/30178/22

First Quarter

O: Devin Bledsoe 10 pass from AJ Snow (run failed), 0:21

D: Antwon Hayden 4 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:15

Second Quarter

O: AJ Snow 5 run (Alex Heitmann pass from AJ Snow), 7:28

D: Amorion Oliphant 2 run (kick failed), 2:43

Fourth Quarter

D: Antwon Hayden 8 run (kick failed), 1:47

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports