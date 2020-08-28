 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 33, Francis Howell North 0
Box: Duchesne 33, Francis Howell North 0

1234Final
Francis Howell North00000
Duchesne6147633
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-10-00/033/33
Duchesne1-00-033/330/0

First Quarter

D: Amorion Oliphant 10 run (kick failed), 0:38

Second Quarter

D: Amorion Oliphant 35 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:31

D: Cameron Lee 70 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 2:58

Third Quarter

D: Amorion Oliphant 21 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 2:30

Fourth Quarter

D: Ethan Kissell 14 pass from Taron Peete (kick failed), 7:35

