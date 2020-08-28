Box: Duchesne 33, Francis Howell North 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duchesne
|6
|14
|7
|6
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|33/33
|Duchesne
|1-0
|0-0
|33/33
|0/0
First Quarter
D: Amorion Oliphant 10 run (kick failed), 0:38
Second Quarter
D: Amorion Oliphant 35 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:31
D: Cameron Lee 70 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 2:58
Third Quarter
D: Amorion Oliphant 21 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 2:30
Fourth Quarter
D: Ethan Kissell 14 pass from Taron Peete (kick failed), 7:35
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.