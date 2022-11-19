Box: Duchesne 36, Portageville 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Portageville
|0
|6
|8
|8
|22
|Duchesne
|7
|14
|7
|8
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Portageville
|10-3
|3-2
|551/42
|257/20
|Duchesne
|6-2
|2-0
|292/22
|151/12
First Quarter
D: Jamond Mathis 6 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 0:13
Second Quarter
D: Ethan Kissell 13 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Bryce Rogles kick), 11:04
P: Trey Benthal 15 pass from Mason Adams (run failed), 6:19
D: Amorion Oliphant 65 punt return (Bryce Rogles kick), 1:45
Third Quarter
D: Amorion Oliphant 10 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 4:54
P: Jamarion Smith 13 run (Jamarion Smith run), 3:14
Fourth Quarter
P: Jamarion Smith 1 run (Jamarion Smith run), 5:10
D: Amorion Oliphant 16 run (Bryce Rogles run), 2:12