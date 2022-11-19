 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Duchesne 36, Portageville 22

1234Final
Portageville068822
Duchesne7147836
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Portageville10-33-2551/42257/20
Duchesne6-22-0292/22151/12

First Quarter

D: Jamond Mathis 6 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 0:13

Second Quarter

D: Ethan Kissell 13 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Bryce Rogles kick), 11:04

P: Trey Benthal 15 pass from Mason Adams (run failed), 6:19

D: Amorion Oliphant 65 punt return (Bryce Rogles kick), 1:45

Third Quarter

D: Amorion Oliphant 10 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 4:54

P: Jamarion Smith 13 run (Jamarion Smith run), 3:14

Fourth Quarter

P: Jamarion Smith 1 run (Jamarion Smith run), 5:10

D: Amorion Oliphant 16 run (Bryce Rogles run), 2:12

