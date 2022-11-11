 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Duchesne 37, Brentwood 18

1234Final
Brentwood6001218
Duchesne14107637
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood7-10-0216/2794/12
Duchesne5-22-0256/32129/16

First Quarter

D: Josh Baker-Mays 4 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 8:16

B: Trenton Mitchell 30 pass from Ethan Ritter (kick failed), 4:41

D: Jamond Mathis 7 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 2:06

Second Quarter

D: Amorion Oliphant 6 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 10:33

D: Bryce Rogles 26 FG, 2:00

Third Quarter

D: Amorion Oliphant 71 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

B: John Clay 3 run (pass failed), 8:01

B: Nick Phillips 1 run (pass failed), 4:49

D: Amorion Oliphant 35 run (kick failed), 3:14

