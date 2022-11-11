Box: Duchesne 37, Brentwood 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|6
|0
|0
|12
|18
|Duchesne
|14
|10
|7
|6
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|7-1
|0-0
|216/27
|94/12
|Duchesne
|5-2
|2-0
|256/32
|129/16
First Quarter
D: Josh Baker-Mays 4 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 8:16
B: Trenton Mitchell 30 pass from Ethan Ritter (kick failed), 4:41
D: Jamond Mathis 7 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 2:06
Second Quarter
D: Amorion Oliphant 6 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 10:33
D: Bryce Rogles 26 FG, 2:00
Third Quarter
D: Amorion Oliphant 71 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
B: John Clay 3 run (pass failed), 8:01
B: Nick Phillips 1 run (pass failed), 4:49
D: Amorion Oliphant 35 run (kick failed), 3:14