Box: Duchesne 48, Grandview 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duchesne
|27
|14
|7
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|5-4
|3-2
|239/27
|218/24
|Duchesne
|7-1
|1-0
|298/33
|63/7
First Quarter
D: Ethan Kissell 74 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:00
D: Jamond Mathis 5 fumble recovery (Trevor Saguto kick), 7:00
D: Josh Baker-Mays 45 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 4:08
D: Rob Jones 62 interception (kick failed), 3:54
Second Quarter
D: Terrell Peete 65 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 10:03
D: Cameron Lee 17 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 6:46
Third Quarter
D: Ethan Kissell 28 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:34
