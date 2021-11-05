 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 48, Grandview 0
Box: Duchesne 48, Grandview 0

1234Final
Grandview00000
Duchesne27147048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview5-43-2239/27218/24
Duchesne7-11-0298/3363/7

First Quarter

D: Ethan Kissell 74 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:00

D: Jamond Mathis 5 fumble recovery (Trevor Saguto kick), 7:00

D: Josh Baker-Mays 45 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 4:08

D: Rob Jones 62 interception (kick failed), 3:54

Second Quarter

D: Terrell Peete 65 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 10:03

D: Cameron Lee 17 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 6:46

Third Quarter

D: Ethan Kissell 28 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:34

