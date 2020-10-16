Box: Duchesne 49, Winfield 0

|1
|Final
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duchesne
|21
|14
|7
|7
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|0-6
|0-3
|57/10
|210/35
|Duchesne
|6-1
|2-1
|264/44
|95/16
First Quarter
D: Jamond Mathis 60 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 11:50
D: Jamond Mathis 22 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:29
D: Jamond Mathis 9 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
D: Cameron Lee 13 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 6:30
D: Taron Peete 6 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 1:10
Third Quarter
D: Jamond Mathis 36 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:38
Fourth Quarter
D: Terrell Peete 20 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 3:52
