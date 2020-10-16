 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 49, Winfield 0
Box: Duchesne 49, Winfield 0

1234Final
Winfield00000
Duchesne21147749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield0-60-357/10210/35
Duchesne6-12-1264/4495/16

First Quarter

D: Jamond Mathis 60 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 11:50

D: Jamond Mathis 22 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:29

D: Jamond Mathis 9 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

D: Cameron Lee 13 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 6:30

D: Taron Peete 6 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 1:10

Third Quarter

D: Jamond Mathis 36 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 8:38

Fourth Quarter

D: Terrell Peete 20 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 3:52

