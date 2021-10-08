 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 50, DuBourg 6
Box: Duchesne 50, DuBourg 6

1234Final
Duchesne30146050
DuBourg00066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne3-11-0114/2856/14
DuBourg0-30-16/2162/40

First Quarter

Dch: Jamond Mathis 1 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 11:00

Dch: Terrell Peete 14 interception (Trevor Saguto kick), 10:09

Dch: Amorion Oliphant 28 pass from Travion Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 7:00

Dch: Jamond Mathis 8 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 4:13

Dch: safety, 0:00

Second Quarter

Dch: Nathan DeGuentz 9 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 6:50

Dch: Rob Jones 52 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:05

Third Quarter

Dch: Denereio Jarriett 8 run (kick failed), 1:40

Fourth Quarter

DuB: A'Shaunn Pickens 43 pass from Mohamed Diallo (run failed), 7:58

