Box: Duchesne 55, St. Pius X 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duchesne
|34
|7
|14
|0
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|8-3
|5-1
|310/28
|156/14
|Duchesne
|4-2
|2-0
|219/20
|111/10
People are also reading…
First Quarter
D: Amorion Oliphant 90 kickoff return (Bryce Rogles kick), 11:47
D: Cameron Lee fumble recovery in end zone (Bryce Rogles kick), 11:32
D: Josh Baker-Mays 25 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 10:30
D: Amorion Oliphant 3 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 2:13
D: Amorion Oliphant 35 blocked punt recovery (kick failed), 0:42
Second Quarter
D: Rob Jones 39 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Bryce Rogles kick), 7:42
Third Quarter
D: Sam Jost 20 interception (Bryce Rogles kick), 10:47
D: Denereio Jarriett 51 run (Bennett Borgemeyer kick), 6:42