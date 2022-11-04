 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Duchesne 55, St. Pius X 0

1234Final
St. Pius X00000
Duchesne34714055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X8-35-1310/28156/14
Duchesne4-22-0219/20111/10

First Quarter

D: Amorion Oliphant 90 kickoff return (Bryce Rogles kick), 11:47

D: Cameron Lee fumble recovery in end zone (Bryce Rogles kick), 11:32

D: Josh Baker-Mays 25 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 10:30

D: Amorion Oliphant 3 run (Bryce Rogles kick), 2:13

D: Amorion Oliphant 35 blocked punt recovery (kick failed), 0:42

Second Quarter

D: Rob Jones 39 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Bryce Rogles kick), 7:42

Third Quarter

D: Sam Jost 20 interception (Bryce Rogles kick), 10:47

D: Denereio Jarriett 51 run (Bennett Borgemeyer kick), 6:42

