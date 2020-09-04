Box: Duchesne 64, Herculaneum 16

|1
|Duchesne
|14
|29
|14
|7
|64
|Herculaneum
|8
|0
|0
|8
|16
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|2-0
|0-0
|97/48
|16/8
|Herculaneum
|0-2
|0-0
|28/14
|80/40
First Quarter
D: Jamond Mathis 33 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 11:22
H: Tristan Watson 3 run (Cole Myers run), 0:58
D: Antwon Hayden 60 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:34
Second Quarter
D: Terrell Peete 3 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 10:41
D: Antwon Hayden 14 run (kick failed), 6:29
D: safety, 4:36
D: Amorion Oliphant 63 kickoff return (Trevor Saguto kick), 4:19
D: Taron Peete 14 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 1:34
Third Quarter
D: Cameron Lee 23 interception (Trevor Saguto kick), 4:41
D: Amorion Oliphant 40 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:02
Fourth Quarter
H: Cole Myers run (Cole Myers run), 2:40
D: Trevor Saguto 12 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:25
