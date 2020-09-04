 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 64, Herculaneum 16
Box: Duchesne 64, Herculaneum 16

1234Final
Duchesne142914764
Herculaneum800816
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne2-00-097/4816/8
Herculaneum0-20-028/1480/40

First Quarter

D: Jamond Mathis 33 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 11:22

H: Tristan Watson 3 run (Cole Myers run), 0:58

D: Antwon Hayden 60 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:34

Second Quarter

D: Terrell Peete 3 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 10:41

D: Antwon Hayden 14 run (kick failed), 6:29

D: safety, 4:36

D: Amorion Oliphant 63 kickoff return (Trevor Saguto kick), 4:19

D: Taron Peete 14 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 1:34

Third Quarter

D: Cameron Lee 23 interception (Trevor Saguto kick), 4:41

D: Amorion Oliphant 40 pass from Taron Peete (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:02

Fourth Quarter

H: Cole Myers run (Cole Myers run), 2:40

D: Trevor Saguto 12 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:25

