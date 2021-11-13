 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: East St. Louis 42, Lemont 21
0 comments

Box: East St. Louis 42, Lemont 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
East St. Louis81214842
Lemont7001421
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis9-25-0542/49158/14
Lemont2-10-0138/1378/7

First Quarter

E: Jesse Watson 85 pass from Robert Battle (TaRyan Martin run), 6:16

L: Andreotti 34 pass from Salomon ( kick), 0:40

L: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

E: Luther Burden III 29 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 7:00

E: TaRyan Martin 2 run (run failed), 0:47

Third Quarter

E: Marquise Palmer 1 run (Kuron Parchmon pass from Robert Battle), 9:41

E: Luther Burden III 39 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 1:44

Fourth Quarter

L: Koehler 63 pass from Salomon ( kick), 8:45

E: Luther Burden III 59 pass from Robert Battle (Jaden Hale pass from Robert Battle), 7:57

L: Kunickis 57 run ( kick), 6:28

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the court and the field: Meet the STL high school sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News