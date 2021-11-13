Box: East St. Louis 42, Lemont 21

|1
|East St. Louis
|8
|12
|14
|8
|42
|Lemont
|7
|0
|0
|14
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|9-2
|5-0
|542/49
|158/14
|Lemont
|2-1
|0-0
|138/13
|78/7
First Quarter
E: Jesse Watson 85 pass from Robert Battle (TaRyan Martin run), 6:16
L: Andreotti 34 pass from Salomon ( kick), 0:40
L: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
E: Luther Burden III 29 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 7:00
E: TaRyan Martin 2 run (run failed), 0:47
Third Quarter
E: Marquise Palmer 1 run (Kuron Parchmon pass from Robert Battle), 9:41
E: Luther Burden III 39 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 1:44
Fourth Quarter
L: Koehler 63 pass from Salomon ( kick), 8:45
E: Luther Burden III 59 pass from Robert Battle (Jaden Hale pass from Robert Battle), 7:57
L: Kunickis 57 run ( kick), 6:28
