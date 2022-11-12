Box: East St. Louis 45, Crete-Monee 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crete-Monee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East St. Louis
|14
|7
|21
|3
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crete-Monee
|3-1
|1-0
|130/32
|70/18
|East St. Louis
|8-1
|4-0
|451/113
|67/17
People are also reading…
First Quarter
E: Robert Battle 36 run (Rico Bond kick), 11:40
E: Jesse Watson 19 pass from Robert Battle (Rico Bond kick), 6:18
Second Quarter
E: Robert Battle 9 run (Rico Bond kick), 10:29
Third Quarter
E: Sael Reyes 52 interception (Rico Bond kick), 10:52
E: TaRyan Martin 11 run (Rico Bond kick), 9:27
E: TaRyan Martin 5 run (Rico Bond kick), 3:54
Fourth Quarter
E: Rico Bond 33 FG, 6:58