Box: East St. Louis 45, Crete-Monee 0

1234Final
Crete-Monee00000
East St. Louis14721345
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crete-Monee3-11-0130/3270/18
East St. Louis8-14-0451/11367/17

First Quarter

E: Robert Battle 36 run (Rico Bond kick), 11:40

E: Jesse Watson 19 pass from Robert Battle (Rico Bond kick), 6:18

Second Quarter

E: Robert Battle 9 run (Rico Bond kick), 10:29

Third Quarter

E: Sael Reyes 52 interception (Rico Bond kick), 10:52

E: TaRyan Martin 11 run (Rico Bond kick), 9:27

E: TaRyan Martin 5 run (Rico Bond kick), 3:54

Fourth Quarter

E: Rico Bond 33 FG, 6:58

