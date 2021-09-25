 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 48, O'Fallon 2
1234Final
O'Fallon02002
East St. Louis22126848
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon1-21-134/11111/37
East St. Louis4-12-0210/70105/35

First Quarter

E: safety, 8:13

E: Christopher Bennett 10 run (pass failed), 6:09

E: Luther Burden III 16 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 2:17

E: Toriano Pride 45 interception (Tyrone Martin run), 1:07

Second Quarter

E: Luther Burden III 61 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 11:31

O: safety, 8:54

E: Ryan Boyd 7 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 3:07

Third Quarter

E: Luther Burden III 14 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 2:07

Fourth Quarter

E: Tyrone Martin 2 run (Robert Battle run), 10:13

