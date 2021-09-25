Box: East St. Louis 48, O'Fallon 2

|1
|O'Fallon
|East St. Louis
|22
|12
|6
|8
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|1-2
|1-1
|34/11
|111/37
|East St. Louis
|4-1
|2-0
|210/70
|105/35
First Quarter
E: safety, 8:13
E: Christopher Bennett 10 run (pass failed), 6:09
E: Luther Burden III 16 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 2:17
E: Toriano Pride 45 interception (Tyrone Martin run), 1:07
Second Quarter
E: Luther Burden III 61 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 11:31
O: safety, 8:54
E: Ryan Boyd 7 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 3:07
Third Quarter
E: Luther Burden III 14 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 2:07
Fourth Quarter
E: Tyrone Martin 2 run (Robert Battle run), 10:13
