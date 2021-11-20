 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 54, Crete-Monee 13
1234Final
East St. Louis620141454
Crete-Monee076013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis10-25-0596/50171/14
Crete-Monee3-20-0159/13119/10

First Quarter

E: Luther Burden III 91 punt return (run failed), 1:54

Second Quarter

C: Terry Elias 2 run ( kick), 10:32

E: Luther Burden III 25 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 5:18

E: Luther Burden III 75 punt return (Ryan Boyd pass from Robert Battle), 4:22

E: TaRyan Martin 1 run (run failed), 0:32

Third Quarter

E: Robert Battle 7 run (pass failed), 10:07

E: Marquise Palmer 33 run (Kuron Parchmon pass from Robert Battle), 7:27

C: Terry Elias 3 run (run failed), 2:40

Fourth Quarter

E: Kuron Parchmon 5 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 11:04

E: Kuron Parchmon 21 pass from Robert Battle (Kuron Parchmon pass from Robert Battle), 9:25

