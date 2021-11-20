Box: East St. Louis 54, Crete-Monee 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|6
|20
|14
|14
|54
|Crete-Monee
|0
|7
|6
|0
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|10-2
|5-0
|596/50
|171/14
|Crete-Monee
|3-2
|0-0
|159/13
|119/10
First Quarter
E: Luther Burden III 91 punt return (run failed), 1:54
Second Quarter
C: Terry Elias 2 run ( kick), 10:32
E: Luther Burden III 25 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 5:18
-
E: Luther Burden III 75 punt return (Ryan Boyd pass from Robert Battle), 4:22
E: TaRyan Martin 1 run (run failed), 0:32
Third Quarter
E: Robert Battle 7 run (pass failed), 10:07
E: Marquise Palmer 33 run (Kuron Parchmon pass from Robert Battle), 7:27
C: Terry Elias 3 run (run failed), 2:40
Fourth Quarter
E: Kuron Parchmon 5 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 11:04
E: Kuron Parchmon 21 pass from Robert Battle (Kuron Parchmon pass from Robert Battle), 9:25
