Box: East St. Louis 54, Oak Lawn Richards 0
1234Final
Oak Lawn Richards00000
East St. Louis30240054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oak Lawn Richards1-10-028/1464/32
East St. Louis8-25-0500/250137/68

First Quarter

E: TaRyan Martin 25 run (run failed), 8:54

E: Luther Burden III 27 pass from Robert Battle (Marquise Palmer run), 7:11

E: Luther Burden III 53 punt return (Marquise Palmer run), 5:21

E: TaRyan Martin 22 run (Marquise Palmer run), 2:04

Second Quarter

E: Ali Wells 9 run (Robert Battle run), 11:10

E: Luther Burden III 45 pass from Robert Battle (TaRyan Martin run), 2:45

E: Luther Burden III 50 punt return (Marquise Palmer run), 0:13

