Box: East St. Louis 54, Oak Lawn Richards 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oak Lawn Richards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East St. Louis
|30
|24
|0
|0
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oak Lawn Richards
|1-1
|0-0
|28/14
|64/32
|East St. Louis
|8-2
|5-0
|500/250
|137/68
First Quarter
E: TaRyan Martin 25 run (run failed), 8:54
E: Luther Burden III 27 pass from Robert Battle (Marquise Palmer run), 7:11
E: Luther Burden III 53 punt return (Marquise Palmer run), 5:21
E: TaRyan Martin 22 run (Marquise Palmer run), 2:04
Second Quarter
E: Ali Wells 9 run (Robert Battle run), 11:10
E: Luther Burden III 45 pass from Robert Battle (TaRyan Martin run), 2:45
E: Luther Burden III 50 punt return (Marquise Palmer run), 0:13
