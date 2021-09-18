Box: East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East St. Louis
|14
|20
|14
|8
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|0-3
|0-1
|20/7
|84/28
|East St. Louis
|3-1
|1-0
|162/54
|103/34
First Quarter
E: Ali Wells 1 run (kick failed), 7:49
E: Kuron Parchmon 49 pass from Robert Battle (Luther Burden III pass from Robert Battle), 2:18
Second Quarter
-
E: Luther Burden III 18 pass from Robert Battle (kick failed), 11:52
E: Robert Battle 14 run (Ali Wells run), 7:25
E: Robert Battle 1 run (kick failed), 4:44
Third Quarter
E: Ali Wells 12 run (run failed), 11:36
E: Marquise Palmer 43 run (Marquise Palmer run), 5:12
Fourth Quarter
E: Christopher Bennett 43 run (Caiden Rogers pass from Carson Boyd), 3:23
