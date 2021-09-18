 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 0
0 comments

Box: East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Belleville East00000
East St. Louis142014856
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East0-30-120/784/28
East St. Louis3-11-0162/54103/34

First Quarter

E: Ali Wells 1 run (kick failed), 7:49

E: Kuron Parchmon 49 pass from Robert Battle (Luther Burden III pass from Robert Battle), 2:18

Second Quarter

E: Luther Burden III 18 pass from Robert Battle (kick failed), 11:52

E: Robert Battle 14 run (Ali Wells run), 7:25

E: Robert Battle 1 run (kick failed), 4:44

Third Quarter

E: Ali Wells 12 run (run failed), 11:36

E: Marquise Palmer 43 run (Marquise Palmer run), 5:12

Fourth Quarter

E: Christopher Bennett 43 run (Caiden Rogers pass from Carson Boyd), 3:23

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News