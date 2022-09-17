Box: East St. Louis 57, Belleville East 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|12
|30
|0
|15
|57
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|2-1
|1-0
|129/43
|29/10
|Belleville East
|2-2
|1-1
|94/31
|120/40
First Quarter
E: Caiden Rogers 40 pass from Robert Battle (kick failed), 8:26
E: Branden Miller 17 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 5:24
Second Quarter
E: Dominic Dixon 45 fumble recovery (Justin Price pass from Robert Battle), 11:51
E: TaRyan Martin 2 run (pass failed), 6:57
E: Keshawn Hayden 44 fumble recovery (Robert Battle run), 6:39
E: TaRyan Martin 9 run (Rico Bond pass from Robert Battle), 4:06
Fourth Quarter
E: Robert Battle 23 run (Dejerrian Miller pass from Robert Battle), 10:21
E: Larevious Woods 15 run (Christopher Bennett Jr. kick), 1:59