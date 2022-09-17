 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 57, Belleville East 0

1234Final
East St. Louis123001557
Belleville East00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis2-11-0129/4329/10
Belleville East2-21-194/31120/40

First Quarter

E: Caiden Rogers 40 pass from Robert Battle (kick failed), 8:26

E: Branden Miller 17 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 5:24

Second Quarter

E: Dominic Dixon 45 fumble recovery (Justin Price pass from Robert Battle), 11:51

E: TaRyan Martin 2 run (pass failed), 6:57

E: Keshawn Hayden 44 fumble recovery (Robert Battle run), 6:39

E: TaRyan Martin 9 run (Rico Bond pass from Robert Battle), 4:06

Fourth Quarter

E: Robert Battle 23 run (Dejerrian Miller pass from Robert Battle), 10:21

E: Larevious Woods 15 run (Christopher Bennett Jr. kick), 1:59

