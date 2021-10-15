 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0
Box: East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0

1234Final
East St. Louis83014658
Edwardsville00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis6-15-0372/5388/13
Edwardsville4-23-2190/27160/23

First Quarter

ESL: Robert Battle 11 run (Tyrone Martin run), 6:24

Second Quarter

ESL: Tyrone Martin 1 run (Robert Battle run), 11:56

ESL: Luther Burden III 27 pass from Robert Battle (Ali Wells run), 9:50

ESL: Ali Wells 24 run (run failed), 5:46

ESL: safety, 4:46

ESL: Luther Burden III 30 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 2:30

Third Quarter

ESL: Tyrone Martin 11 run (pass failed), 6:46

ESL: Luther Burden III 42 punt return (Marquise Palmer run), 3:02

Fourth Quarter

ESL: Dejerrain Saddler 35 pass from Carson Boyd (pass failed), 10:45

