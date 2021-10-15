Box: East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|8
|30
|14
|6
|58
|Edwardsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|6-1
|5-0
|372/53
|88/13
|Edwardsville
|4-2
|3-2
|190/27
|160/23
First Quarter
ESL: Robert Battle 11 run (Tyrone Martin run), 6:24
Second Quarter
ESL: Tyrone Martin 1 run (Robert Battle run), 11:56
ESL: Luther Burden III 27 pass from Robert Battle (Ali Wells run), 9:50
ESL: Ali Wells 24 run (run failed), 5:46
ESL: safety, 4:46
ESL: Luther Burden III 30 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 2:30
Third Quarter
ESL: Tyrone Martin 11 run (pass failed), 6:46
ESL: Luther Burden III 42 punt return (Marquise Palmer run), 3:02
Fourth Quarter
ESL: Dejerrain Saddler 35 pass from Carson Boyd (pass failed), 10:45
