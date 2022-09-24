Box: East St. Louis 60, O'Fallon 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|6
|30
|8
|16
|60
|O'Fallon
|7
|0
|7
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|3-1
|2-0
|189/47
|50/12
|O'Fallon
|3-1
|1-1
|111/28
|121/30
First Quarter
O: Jalen Smith 13 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 7:35
E: Dejerrian Miller 19 pass from Robert Battle (kick failed), 3:19
Second Quarter
E: TaRyan Martin 6 run (John Daily pass from Robert Battle), 11:54
E: Dejerrian Miller 27 pass from Robert Battle (Jesse Watson pass from Robert Battle), 7:44
E: Antwon Hayden 5 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 4:37
E: Larevious Woods 7 run (Christopher Bennett Jr. run), 0:51
Third Quarter
E: Larevious Woods 2 run (Dejerrian Miller pass from Robert Battle), 6:27
O: Jalen Smith 35 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 0:01
Fourth Quarter
E: Robert Battle 50 run (Larevious Woods run), 10:16
O: Christopher Caldwell 1 run (Brogan Hartman kick), 7:48
E: Robert Battle 3 run (TaRyan Martin run), 4:38