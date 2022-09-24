 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 60, O'Fallon 21

1234Final
East St. Louis63081660
O'Fallon707721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis3-12-0189/4750/12
O'Fallon3-11-1111/28121/30

First Quarter

O: Jalen Smith 13 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 7:35

E: Dejerrian Miller 19 pass from Robert Battle (kick failed), 3:19

Second Quarter

E: TaRyan Martin 6 run (John Daily pass from Robert Battle), 11:54

E: Dejerrian Miller 27 pass from Robert Battle (Jesse Watson pass from Robert Battle), 7:44

E: Antwon Hayden 5 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 4:37

E: Larevious Woods 7 run (Christopher Bennett Jr. run), 0:51

Third Quarter

E: Larevious Woods 2 run (Dejerrian Miller pass from Robert Battle), 6:27

O: Jalen Smith 35 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 0:01

Fourth Quarter

E: Robert Battle 50 run (Larevious Woods run), 10:16

O: Christopher Caldwell 1 run (Brogan Hartman kick), 7:48

E: Robert Battle 3 run (TaRyan Martin run), 4:38

