Box: East St. Louis 66, Riverside Brookfield 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverside Brookfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East St. Louis
|30
|24
|6
|6
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverside Brookfield
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|66/66
|East St. Louis
|7-2
|5-0
|446/446
|137/137
First Quarter
E: Christopher Bennett 91 kickoff return (Ali Wells run), 11:46
E: Robert Battle 15 run (run failed), 9:04
E: Jesse Watson 8 run (Tyrone Martin run), 5:49
E: Tyrone Martin 17 run (Tyrone Martin run), 3:05
Second Quarter
E: Lamarr Box 11 blocked punt recovery (Ali Wells run), 11:51
E: Ali Wells 9 run (Robert Battle run), 10:00
E: Tyrone Martin 46 run (Christopher Bennett run), 4:00
Third Quarter
E: Carson Boyd 38 run (run failed), 7:00
Fourth Quarter
E: Peter Baxton Jr. 28 pass from Carson Boyd (run failed), 2:00
