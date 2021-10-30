 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 66, Riverside Brookfield 0
1234Final
Riverside Brookfield00000
East St. Louis30246666
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverside Brookfield0-10-00/066/66
East St. Louis7-25-0446/446137/137

First Quarter

E: Christopher Bennett 91 kickoff return (Ali Wells run), 11:46

E: Robert Battle 15 run (run failed), 9:04

E: Jesse Watson 8 run (Tyrone Martin run), 5:49

E: Tyrone Martin 17 run (Tyrone Martin run), 3:05

Second Quarter

E: Lamarr Box 11 blocked punt recovery (Ali Wells run), 11:51

E: Ali Wells 9 run (Robert Battle run), 10:00

E: Tyrone Martin 46 run (Christopher Bennett run), 4:00

Third Quarter

E: Carson Boyd 38 run (run failed), 7:00

Fourth Quarter

E: Peter Baxton Jr. 28 pass from Carson Boyd (run failed), 2:00

