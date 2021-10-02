Box: East St. Louis 68, Belleville West 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|30
|22
|16
|0
|68
|Belleville West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|5-1
|3-0
|278/46
|105/18
|Belleville West
|0-5
|0-2
|37/6
|223/37
First Quarter
E: Tyrone Martin 8 run (Tyrone Martin run), 10:04
E: Tyrone Martin 4 run (run failed), 9:11
E: Luther Burden III 60 punt return (Tyrone Martin run), 5:22
-
-
-
-
-
E: Luther Burden III 14 pass from Robert Battle (Ali Wells run), 1:47
Second Quarter
E: Luther Burden III 53 punt return (Dejerrain Miller pass from Robert Battle), 11:36
E: Kuron Parchmon 49 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 6:33
E: Tyrone Martin 1 run (Tyrone Martin run), 5:02
Third Quarter
E: Ralpheal Smith 3 run (Tyrone Martin run), 10:34
E: Carson Boyd 45 run (Ralpheal Smith run), 1:31
