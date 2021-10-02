 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 68, Belleville West 0
Box: East St. Louis 68, Belleville West 0

1234Final
East St. Louis302216068
Belleville West00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis5-13-0278/46105/18
Belleville West0-50-237/6223/37

First Quarter

E: Tyrone Martin 8 run (Tyrone Martin run), 10:04

E: Tyrone Martin 4 run (run failed), 9:11

E: Luther Burden III 60 punt return (Tyrone Martin run), 5:22

E: Luther Burden III 14 pass from Robert Battle (Ali Wells run), 1:47

Second Quarter

E: Luther Burden III 53 punt return (Dejerrain Miller pass from Robert Battle), 11:36

E: Kuron Parchmon 49 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 6:33

E: Tyrone Martin 1 run (Tyrone Martin run), 5:02

Third Quarter

E: Ralpheal Smith 3 run (Tyrone Martin run), 10:34

E: Carson Boyd 45 run (Ralpheal Smith run), 1:31

