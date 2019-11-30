Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
East St. Louis7762343
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge770721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis13-05-0670/52197/15
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge4-10-0184/1478/6

First Quarter

E: Keontez Lewis 5 pass from Tyler Macon (Demarion Cotton kick), 7:29

C: Taidhgin Trost 19 pass from Connor Lydon (Kyle Koelblinger kick), 4:24

Second Quarter

E: Tyler Macon 42 run (Demarion Cotton kick), 9:29

C: Connor Lydon 39 run (Kyle Koelblinger kick), 4:34

Third Quarter

E: Dominic Lovett 67 pass from Tyler Macon (kick failed), 3:24

Fourth Quarter

E: Dominic Lovett 7 pass from Tyler Macon (DaMonta Witherspoon run), 11:56

E: Derrion Perkins 92 fumble recovery (Tyler Macon run), 6:44

E: DaMonta Witherspoon 1 run (Demarion Cotton kick), 2:49

C: Blake Brown 34 pass from Connor Lydon (Kyle Koelblinger kick), 0:53

