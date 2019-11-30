|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|7
|7
|6
|23
|43
|Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|7
|7
|0
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|13-0
|5-0
|670/52
|197/15
|Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|4-1
|0-0
|184/14
|78/6
First Quarter
E: Keontez Lewis 5 pass from Tyler Macon (Demarion Cotton kick), 7:29
C: Taidhgin Trost 19 pass from Connor Lydon (Kyle Koelblinger kick), 4:24
Second Quarter
E: Tyler Macon 42 run (Demarion Cotton kick), 9:29
C: Connor Lydon 39 run (Kyle Koelblinger kick), 4:34
Third Quarter
E: Dominic Lovett 67 pass from Tyler Macon (kick failed), 3:24
Fourth Quarter
E: Dominic Lovett 7 pass from Tyler Macon (DaMonta Witherspoon run), 11:56
E: Derrion Perkins 92 fumble recovery (Tyler Macon run), 6:44
E: DaMonta Witherspoon 1 run (Demarion Cotton kick), 2:49
C: Blake Brown 34 pass from Connor Lydon (Kyle Koelblinger kick), 0:53