Box: Eureka 35, Lafayette 14
Box: Eureka 35, Lafayette 14

1234Final
Lafayette707014
Eureka02101435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette1-31-156/1497/24
Eureka3-11-1128/3277/19

First Quarter

L: Baylor Adamovsky 31 pass from Zae Jones (Brayden Kladney kick), 5:38

Second Quarter

E: Kevin Emmanuel 1 run (Bryce Clark kick), 10:00

E: Rhemi Watson 20 run (Bryce Clark kick), 7:54

E: run ( kick), 0:29

Third Quarter

L: Tommy Hagan 34 fumble recovery (Brayden Kladney kick), 6:06

Fourth Quarter

E: Kevin Emmanuel 1 run (Bryce Clark kick), 8:14

E: interception ( kick), 7:16

