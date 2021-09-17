Box: Eureka 35, Lafayette 14

|1
|Lafayette
|7
|0
|7
|0
|14
|Eureka
|0
|21
|0
|14
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|1-3
|1-1
|56/14
|97/24
|Eureka
|3-1
|1-1
|128/32
|77/19
First Quarter
L: Baylor Adamovsky 31 pass from Zae Jones (Brayden Kladney kick), 5:38
Second Quarter
E: Kevin Emmanuel 1 run (Bryce Clark kick), 10:00
E: Rhemi Watson 20 run (Bryce Clark kick), 7:54
E: run ( kick), 0:29
Third Quarter
L: Tommy Hagan 34 fumble recovery (Brayden Kladney kick), 6:06
Fourth Quarter
E: Kevin Emmanuel 1 run (Bryce Clark kick), 8:14
E: interception ( kick), 7:16
