Box: Eureka 44, Webster Groves 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Eureka
|14
|21
|7
|2
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|0-9
|0-5
|59/7
|299/33
|Eureka
|8-2
|2-2
|386/43
|169/19
First Quarter
E: Mason Mayer 38 pass from Carson Smith (Bryce Clark kick), 7:22
E: Kevin Emmanuel 4 run (Bryce Clark kick), 1:45
Second Quarter
-
Friday football spotlight: Grandview hosts first postseason game in 29 years
-
MSHSAA strips Hazelwood schools of hosting home playoff games due to COVID-19 spectator policy
-
Missouri district standings
-
Football notebook: Mascoutah's Hanson suffers season-ending injury; Leonard resigns at St. Charles
-
Area top 10 schedule, results
E: Aidan Fonke 13 pass from Carson Smith (pass failed), 9:21
E: Rhemi Watson 5 run (Will Nelson pass from Carson Smith), 4:55
E: Rhemi Watson 33 run (Bryce Clark kick), 1:02
Third Quarter
E: Casey Hays 3 run (Nathan Bridges kick), 4:27
Fourth Quarter
W: James Jones 55 run (Marshall Hoover kick), 11:30
E: safety, 1:15
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.