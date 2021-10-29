 Skip to main content
Box: Eureka 44, Webster Groves 7
1234Final
Webster Groves00077
Eureka14217244
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves0-90-559/7299/33
Eureka8-22-2386/43169/19

First Quarter

E: Mason Mayer 38 pass from Carson Smith (Bryce Clark kick), 7:22

E: Kevin Emmanuel 4 run (Bryce Clark kick), 1:45

Second Quarter

E: Aidan Fonke 13 pass from Carson Smith (pass failed), 9:21

E: Rhemi Watson 5 run (Will Nelson pass from Carson Smith), 4:55

E: Rhemi Watson 33 run (Bryce Clark kick), 1:02

Third Quarter

E: Casey Hays 3 run (Nathan Bridges kick), 4:27

Fourth Quarter

W: James Jones 55 run (Marshall Hoover kick), 11:30

E: safety, 1:15

