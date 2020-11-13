 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 27, North County 6
1234Final
North County00066
Festus7701327
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County4-21-2238/40137/23
Festus8-14-0344/57141/24

First Quarter

F: Cayden Glaze 64 run (Jack Uskiwich kick), 9:30

Second Quarter

F: Cayden Glaze 8 run (Jack Uskiwich kick), 0:20

Fourth Quarter

N: Jobe Smith 8 run (pass failed), 10:06

F: Collin Doyel 32 pass from Cole Rickermann (Jack Uskiwich kick), 8:12

F: Collin Doyel 28 pass from Cole Rickermann (kick failed), 3:00

