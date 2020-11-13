Box: Festus 27, North County 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Festus
|7
|7
|0
|13
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|4-2
|1-2
|238/40
|137/23
|Festus
|8-1
|4-0
|344/57
|141/24
First Quarter
F: Cayden Glaze 64 run (Jack Uskiwich kick), 9:30
Second Quarter
F: Cayden Glaze 8 run (Jack Uskiwich kick), 0:20
Fourth Quarter
N: Jobe Smith 8 run (pass failed), 10:06
F: Collin Doyel 32 pass from Cole Rickermann (Jack Uskiwich kick), 8:12
F: Collin Doyel 28 pass from Cole Rickermann (kick failed), 3:00
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.