Box: Festus 35, Pacific 32
1234Final
Pacific61214032
Festus14701435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific1-50-3190/32250/42
Festus4-32-2280/47175/29

First Quarter

P: Makai Parton 13 run (pass failed), 6:16

F: Dalten Yates 5 run (Emily Holt kick), 4:48

F: Landen Yates 4 run (Emily Holt kick), 0:44

Second Quarter

F: Isaac Stucke 50 pass from Cole Rickermann (Emily Holt kick), 10:33

P: Makai Parton 5 run (run failed), 3:13

P: Makai Parton 58 run (pass failed), 1:15

Third Quarter

P: Ethan Hall 19 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), 8:53

P: Makai Parton 25 run (Luke Meyer run), 2:39

Fourth Quarter

F: Isaac Stucke 88 pass from Cole Rickermann (Emily Holt kick), 8:57

F: Landen Yates 14 run (Emily Holt kick), 4:00

