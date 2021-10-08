Box: Festus 35, Pacific 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|6
|12
|14
|0
|32
|Festus
|14
|7
|0
|14
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-5
|0-3
|190/32
|250/42
|Festus
|4-3
|2-2
|280/47
|175/29
First Quarter
P: Makai Parton 13 run (pass failed), 6:16
F: Dalten Yates 5 run (Emily Holt kick), 4:48
F: Landen Yates 4 run (Emily Holt kick), 0:44
Second Quarter
F: Isaac Stucke 50 pass from Cole Rickermann (Emily Holt kick), 10:33
P: Makai Parton 5 run (run failed), 3:13
P: Makai Parton 58 run (pass failed), 1:15
Third Quarter
P: Ethan Hall 19 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), 8:53
P: Makai Parton 25 run (Luke Meyer run), 2:39
Fourth Quarter
F: Isaac Stucke 88 pass from Cole Rickermann (Emily Holt kick), 8:57
F: Landen Yates 14 run (Emily Holt kick), 4:00
