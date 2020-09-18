 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 36, De Soto 13
1234Final
De Soto0001313
Festus07151436
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-20-134/1785/42
Festus3-02-0127/6439/20

Second Quarter

F: Austin Anderson 5 run (Stephen Darden kick), 6:37

Third Quarter

F: Dalten Yates 6 run (Collin Doyel run), 10:56

F: Daylen Wagoner 79 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 6:20

Fourth Quarter

D: Levi Fischer 7 pass from Ethan Reissing (Bradley Hunt kick), 10:29

F: Cayden Glaze 11 run (Stephen Darden kick), 8:39

D: Brody Fischer 5 pass from Ethan Reissing (kick failed), 3:20

F: Austin Anderson 90 run (Stephen Darden kick), 2:53

