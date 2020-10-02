Box: Festus 39, North County 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|28
|0
|0
|7
|35
|Festus
|14
|7
|0
|18
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|1-2
|0-2
|103/34
|89/30
|Festus
|5-0
|4-0
|207/69
|100/33
First Quarter
F: Daylen Wagoner 29 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 7:50
N: Jobe Smith 93 kickoff return (Karter Kekec kick), 7:34
F: Kaian Roberts-Day 34 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 6:52
N: Karter Kekec 55 pass from Nolan Reed (Karter Kekec kick), 5:46
N: Jobe Smith 4 run (Karter Kekec kick), 3:31
N: Nolan Reed 56 fumble recovery (Karter Kekec kick), 0:29
Second Quarter
F: Cayden Glaze 4 run (Stephen Darden kick), 10:07
Fourth Quarter
F: Cole Wagner 2 run (kick failed), 11:55
N: Nolan Reed 52 run (Karter Kekec kick), 8:58
F: Cole Wagner 66 pass from Cole Rickerman (run failed), 3:58
F: Cayse Martin 29 pass from Cole Rickerman (run failed), 1:16
