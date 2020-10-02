 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 39, North County 35
1234Final
North County2800735
Festus14701839
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County1-20-2103/3489/30
Festus5-04-0207/69100/33

First Quarter

F: Daylen Wagoner 29 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 7:50

N: Jobe Smith 93 kickoff return (Karter Kekec kick), 7:34

F: Kaian Roberts-Day 34 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 6:52

N: Karter Kekec 55 pass from Nolan Reed (Karter Kekec kick), 5:46

N: Jobe Smith 4 run (Karter Kekec kick), 3:31

N: Nolan Reed 56 fumble recovery (Karter Kekec kick), 0:29

Second Quarter

F: Cayden Glaze 4 run (Stephen Darden kick), 10:07

Fourth Quarter

F: Cole Wagner 2 run (kick failed), 11:55

N: Nolan Reed 52 run (Karter Kekec kick), 8:58

F: Cole Wagner 66 pass from Cole Rickerman (run failed), 3:58

F: Cayse Martin 29 pass from Cole Rickerman (run failed), 1:16

