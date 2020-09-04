Box: Festus 42, Sullivan 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sullivan
|7
|6
|0
|0
|13
|Festus
|7
|14
|21
|0
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sullivan
|0-1
|0-0
|13/13
|42/42
|Festus
|2-0
|0-0
|83/83
|13/13
First Quarter
S: Dillon Farrell 60 interception (Devon Harmon kick), 8:43
F: Isaac Stucke 17 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 6:47
Second Quarter
F: Austin Anderson 24 run (Stephen Darden kick), 7:22
S: Alex Goly 28 run (run failed), 4:41
F: Daylen Wagoner 20 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 1:34
Third Quarter
F: Dalten Yates 5 run (Stephen Darden kick), 5:13
F: Austin Anderson 63 run (Stephen Darden kick), 3:06
F: Kaian Roberts-Day 64 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 1:06
