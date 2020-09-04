 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 42, Sullivan 13
Box: Festus 42, Sullivan 13

1234Final
Sullivan760013
Festus71421042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sullivan0-10-013/1342/42
Festus2-00-083/8313/13

First Quarter

S: Dillon Farrell 60 interception (Devon Harmon kick), 8:43

F: Isaac Stucke 17 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 6:47

Second Quarter

F: Austin Anderson 24 run (Stephen Darden kick), 7:22

S: Alex Goly 28 run (run failed), 4:41

F: Daylen Wagoner 20 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 1:34

Third Quarter

F: Dalten Yates 5 run (Stephen Darden kick), 5:13

F: Austin Anderson 63 run (Stephen Darden kick), 3:06

F: Kaian Roberts-Day 64 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 1:06

