Box: Festus 49, Windsor (Imperial) 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|7
|21
|14
|7
|49
|Windsor (Imperial)
|7
|0
|0
|6
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|3-0
|1-0
|132/44
|39/13
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1-2
|0-1
|47/16
|99/33
First Quarter
W: Conner Begeman 30 pass from Derek Williams (Derek Williams kick), 0:43
F: Austin Anderson 40 run (Stephen Darden kick), 0:29
Second Quarter
F: Cole Rickerman 79 run (Stephen Darden kick), 11:04
F: Collin Doyel 18 run (Stephen Darden kick), 5:57
F: Kaian Roberts-Day 7 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 0:23
Third Quarter
F: Austin Anderson 20 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 9:21
F: Austin Anderson 36 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 3:13
Fourth Quarter
F: Dalten Yates 1 run (Stephen Darden kick), 8:10
W: Colten Perdue 30 fumble recovery (run failed), 0:35
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.