Box: Festus 49, Windsor (Imperial) 13
1234Final
Festus72114749
Windsor (Imperial)700613
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus3-01-0132/4439/13
Windsor (Imperial)1-20-147/1699/33

First Quarter

W: Conner Begeman 30 pass from Derek Williams (Derek Williams kick), 0:43

F: Austin Anderson 40 run (Stephen Darden kick), 0:29

Second Quarter

F: Cole Rickerman 79 run (Stephen Darden kick), 11:04

F: Collin Doyel 18 run (Stephen Darden kick), 5:57

F: Kaian Roberts-Day 7 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 0:23

Third Quarter

F: Austin Anderson 20 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 9:21

F: Austin Anderson 36 pass from Cole Rickerman (Stephen Darden kick), 3:13

Fourth Quarter

F: Dalten Yates 1 run (Stephen Darden kick), 8:10

W: Colten Perdue 30 fumble recovery (run failed), 0:35

