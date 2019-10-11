|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|13
|12
|0
|7
|32
|Festus
|0
|0
|21
|14
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|0-5
|0-2
|70/14
|192/38
|Festus
|3-3
|1-2
|131/26
|141/28
First Quarter
P: Colton Thompson 14 run (Michael Pich kick), 9:28
P: Grant Hall 14 pass from Colton Thompson (kick failed), 6:40
Second Quarter
P: Colton Thompson 15 run (kick failed), 10:40
P: Samuel Williams fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed), 0:37
Third Quarter
F: Jack Robinson 4 run (Austin Coale kick), 8:41
F: Dalten Yates 21 run (Austin Coale kick), 5:41
F: Collin Doyel 10 run (Austin Coale kick), 0:19
Fourth Quarter
F: Collin Doyel 63 run (Austin Coale kick), 10:01
P: Grant Hall 72 pass from Colton Thompson (Bailey Hoehne kick), 9:07
F: Collin Doyel 10 run (Austin Coale kick), 4:41