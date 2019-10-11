BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
1234Final
Pacific13120732
Festus00211435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific0-50-270/14192/38
Festus3-31-2131/26141/28

First Quarter

P: Colton Thompson 14 run (Michael Pich kick), 9:28

P: Grant Hall 14 pass from Colton Thompson (kick failed), 6:40

Second Quarter

P: Colton Thompson 15 run (kick failed), 10:40

P: Samuel Williams fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed), 0:37

Third Quarter

F: Jack Robinson 4 run (Austin Coale kick), 8:41

F: Dalten Yates 21 run (Austin Coale kick), 5:41

F: Collin Doyel 10 run (Austin Coale kick), 0:19

Fourth Quarter

F: Collin Doyel 63 run (Austin Coale kick), 10:01

P: Grant Hall 72 pass from Colton Thompson (Bailey Hoehne kick), 9:07

F: Collin Doyel 10 run (Austin Coale kick), 4:41

