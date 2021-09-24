 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 14, Fort Zumwalt North 14
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East1400014
Fort Zumwalt North1400014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East1-21-161/2064/21
Fort Zumwalt North1-21-073/2497/32

First Quarter

FZE: 4 run (pass failed)

FZE: 88 run ( pass from )

FZN: Miles Weddington 28 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick)

FZN: Chris Reckel 28 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick)

Second Quarter

FZN: Chris Reckel 3 run (kick failed)

