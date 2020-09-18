Box: Fort Zumwalt East 27, Francis Howell North 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|14
|7
|6
|27
|Francis Howell North
|6
|0
|0
|8
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-3
|1-0
|59/15
|130/32
|Francis Howell North
|0-3
|0-1
|21/5
|80/20
First Quarter
FHN: Scott Oelze 3 run (kick failed), 9:56
Second Quarter
FZE: Austin Kuhlenberg 39 pass from Tyler Lindemann (Mason Krueger kick), 10:22
FZE: Tyler Lindemann 1 run (Mason Krueger kick), 5:37
Third Quarter
FZE: Tyler Lindemann 36 run (Mason Krueger kick), 9:34
Fourth Quarter
FHN: Khaliq Thomas 39 run (Marshall Swope run), 10:01
FZE: Tyler Lindemann 1 run (kick failed), 5:30
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.