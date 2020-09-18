 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 27, Francis Howell North 14
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 27, Francis Howell North 14

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East0147627
Francis Howell North600814
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East1-31-059/15130/32
Francis Howell North0-30-121/580/20

First Quarter

FHN: Scott Oelze 3 run (kick failed), 9:56

Second Quarter

FZE: Austin Kuhlenberg 39 pass from Tyler Lindemann (Mason Krueger kick), 10:22

FZE: Tyler Lindemann 1 run (Mason Krueger kick), 5:37

Third Quarter

FZE: Tyler Lindemann 36 run (Mason Krueger kick), 9:34

Fourth Quarter

FHN: Khaliq Thomas 39 run (Marshall Swope run), 10:01

FZE: Tyler Lindemann 1 run (kick failed), 5:30

