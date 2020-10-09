Box: Fort Zumwalt East 27, Liberty (Wentzville) 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6
|8
|0
|13
|27
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7
|7
|6
|6
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-5
|2-2
|119/17
|258/37
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-4
|1-3
|180/26
|123/18
First Quarter
L: Jordan Smith 27 run (Cole Allen kick), 7:30
F: Tyler Lindemann 1 run (kick failed), 3:44
Second Quarter
F: Tyler Lindemann 86 pass from Landon Oxford (Joshua Johnston pass from Landon Oxford), 9:05
L: Jordan Smith 10 run (Cole Allen kick), 0:48
Third Quarter
L: Kadyn Orcutt 37 run (kick failed), 5:02
Fourth Quarter
F: Joshua Johnston 10 run (kick failed), 3:54
F: Joshua Johnston 30 run (Caleb Schneider kick), 3:32
L: David Richard 14 pass from Blake Seaton (kick failed), 0:00
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.