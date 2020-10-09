 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 27, Liberty (Wentzville) 26
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt East 27, Liberty (Wentzville) 26

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East6801327
Liberty (Wentzville)776626
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East2-52-2119/17258/37
Liberty (Wentzville)3-41-3180/26123/18

First Quarter

L: Jordan Smith 27 run (Cole Allen kick), 7:30

F: Tyler Lindemann 1 run (kick failed), 3:44

Second Quarter

F: Tyler Lindemann 86 pass from Landon Oxford (Joshua Johnston pass from Landon Oxford), 9:05

L: Jordan Smith 10 run (Cole Allen kick), 0:48

Third Quarter

L: Kadyn Orcutt 37 run (kick failed), 5:02

Fourth Quarter

F: Joshua Johnston 10 run (kick failed), 3:54

F: Joshua Johnston 30 run (Caleb Schneider kick), 3:32

L: David Richard 14 pass from Blake Seaton (kick failed), 0:00

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports