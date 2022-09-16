 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 35, Washington 32

  • 0
1234Final
Washington01071532
Fort Zumwalt North61514035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington1-30-2108/2797/24
Fort Zumwalt North3-13-0107/2777/19

People are also reading…

First Quarter

F: Connor O'Neal 10 run (kick failed), 5:28

Second Quarter

W: Ian Junkin 31 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:14

F: 94 kickoff return (Connor O'Neal run), 4:52

F: DJ Jones 25 run (Noah Page kick), 1:20

W: Devon Deckelman 25 FG, 0:02

Third Quarter

F: DJ Jones 52 run (Noah Page kick), 6:57

F: Brayden Miller 50 punt return (Noah Page kick), 4:32

W: Landon Boston 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:01

Fourth Quarter

W: safety, 9:41

W: Landon Boston 29 pass from Ian Junkin (run failed), 7:17

W: Aden Pecka 72 pass from Ian Junkin (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:57

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News