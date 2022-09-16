Box: Fort Zumwalt North 35, Washington 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|0
|10
|7
|15
|32
|Fort Zumwalt North
|6
|15
|14
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|1-3
|0-2
|108/27
|97/24
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3-1
|3-0
|107/27
|77/19
People are also reading…
First Quarter
F: Connor O'Neal 10 run (kick failed), 5:28
Second Quarter
W: Ian Junkin 31 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:14
F: 94 kickoff return (Connor O'Neal run), 4:52
F: DJ Jones 25 run (Noah Page kick), 1:20
W: Devon Deckelman 25 FG, 0:02
Third Quarter
F: DJ Jones 52 run (Noah Page kick), 6:57
F: Brayden Miller 50 punt return (Noah Page kick), 4:32
W: Landon Boston 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:01
Fourth Quarter
W: safety, 9:41
W: Landon Boston 29 pass from Ian Junkin (run failed), 7:17
W: Aden Pecka 72 pass from Ian Junkin (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:57