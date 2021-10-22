Box: Fort Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|0
|7
|6
|7
|20
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|21
|7
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|1-6
|1-3
|45/6
|261/37
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-2
|4-0
|326/47
|147/21
Second Quarter
A: Gage Depew 29 fumble recovery (Dylan Cowan kick), 10:44
F: Braden Miller 42 pass from Payton Hoker ( kick), 8:52
F: Jalen Lee 59 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 6:21
F: Zach McGee 25 pass from Payton Hoker ( kick), 2:38
Third Quarter
A: Julian Caffey 85 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:43
F: DJ Jones 38 run (Noah Page kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
F: Chris Reckel 66 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 0:00
F: Zach McGee 35 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 0:00
A: 38 fumble recovery ( kick), 0:00