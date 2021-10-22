 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20

1234Final
Alton076720
Fort Zumwalt North02171442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton1-61-345/6261/37
Fort Zumwalt North5-24-0326/47147/21

Second Quarter

A: Gage Depew 29 fumble recovery (Dylan Cowan kick), 10:44

F: Braden Miller 42 pass from Payton Hoker ( kick), 8:52

F: Jalen Lee 59 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 6:21

F: Zach McGee 25 pass from Payton Hoker ( kick), 2:38

Third Quarter

A: Julian Caffey 85 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:43

F: DJ Jones 38 run (Noah Page kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

F: Chris Reckel 66 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 0:00

F: Zach McGee 35 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 0:00

A: 38 fumble recovery ( kick), 0:00

