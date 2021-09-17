Box: Fort Zumwalt North 56, Washington 7

|1
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|21
|7
|14
|14
|56
|Washington
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-2
|1-0
|109/36
|90/30
|Washington
|2-2
|0-1
|98/33
|157/52
First Quarter
F: Chris Reckel 30 run (Noah Page kick), 11:40
W: Evan Gaither 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:32
F: DJ Jones 79 kickoff return (Noah Page kick), 7:15
F: Zach McGee 19 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 3:14
Second Quarter
F: Chris Reckel 78 run (Noah Page kick), 4:32
Third Quarter
F: Chris Reckel 64 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 7:33
F: Jalen Lee 55 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 3:47
Fourth Quarter
F: Miles Weddington 89 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 9:22
F: DJ Jones blocked punt recovery in end zone (Jimmy Sawang kick), 6:41
