Box: Fort Zumwalt North 56, Washington 7
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 56, Washington 7

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North217141456
Washington70007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North1-21-0109/3690/30
Washington2-20-198/33157/52

First Quarter

F: Chris Reckel 30 run (Noah Page kick), 11:40

W: Evan Gaither 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:32

F: DJ Jones 79 kickoff return (Noah Page kick), 7:15

F: Zach McGee 19 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 3:14

Second Quarter

F: Chris Reckel 78 run (Noah Page kick), 4:32

Third Quarter

F: Chris Reckel 64 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 7:33

F: Jalen Lee 55 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 3:47

Fourth Quarter

F: Miles Weddington 89 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick), 9:22

F: DJ Jones blocked punt recovery in end zone (Jimmy Sawang kick), 6:41

