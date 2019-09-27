|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|35
|14
|7
|7
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0-4
|0-1
|45/11
|175/44
|Fort Zumwalt North
|4-0
|1-0
|165/41
|58/14
