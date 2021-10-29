 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 21, Francis Howell North 7
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 21, Francis Howell North 7

1234Final
Francis Howell North07007
Fort Zumwalt South0147021
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North2-81-4202/20341/34
Fort Zumwalt South5-53-2216/22339/34

Second Quarter

FZS: Jay Lesley 4 run (Jackson Tankersley kick), 9:26

FZS: Amir Purdy 7 pass from Jay Higgins (Jackson Tankersley kick), 6:00

FHN: run ( kick), 2:05

Third Quarter

FZS: Amir Purdy 15 run (Jackson Tankersley kick), 6:54

