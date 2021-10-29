Box: Fort Zumwalt South 21, Francis Howell North 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|14
|7
|0
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|2-8
|1-4
|202/20
|341/34
|Fort Zumwalt South
|5-5
|3-2
|216/22
|339/34
Second Quarter
-
FZS: Jay Lesley 4 run (Jackson Tankersley kick), 9:26
FZS: Amir Purdy 7 pass from Jay Higgins (Jackson Tankersley kick), 6:00
FHN: run ( kick), 2:05
Third Quarter
FZS: Amir Purdy 15 run (Jackson Tankersley kick), 6:54
