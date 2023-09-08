Box: Fort Zumwalt South 31, Francis Howell Central 28 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1234FinalFort Zumwalt South7107731Francis Howell Central776828 People are also reading… 3 Ladue High students killed after crashing car into vacant University City home She was left unattended in a St. Louis hospital’s ER for 8 hours. Then she was found dead. St. Charles County’s newest park to be an ‘emerald’ of trails, nature and wildlife Chesterfield approves ‘downtown’ development to replace former mall Authorities identify three teens who died in University City car crash A Festus rolled ice cream shop, Tanglefoot Creamery, is run by an 18-year-old with big plans Guns N’ Roses postpones Busch Stadium concert in St. Louis Missouri nurse makes mid-flight rescue on trip to see Dave Matthews Band BenFred: 25 thoughts on the Cardinals, who must limp through 25 more games St. Louisan Richard Fortus of Guns N’ Roses finally makes it to biggest hometown stage Two boys in fatal University City crash were best friends, next-door neighbors Hochman: How bad is it? The Cardinals are even worse than the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pruitt-Igoe residents exposed to government testing seek compensation. ‘What about us?’ McClellan: Old-man code is not something our politicians understand Casey Lawrence asked 'what if' he bet on his ability. Now Cardinals wonder if they can, too OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg 0 Comments Tags 09-08-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday night lights become Friday night fights as high school football games are disrupted Four games in the St. Louis area have been affected by off-the-field problems at the start of football season. East St. Louis bounces back with big win over national toughie St. Frances The Flyers were crisp and near mistake-free in the intensity-filled contest, which was played in front of a large gathering. They did not comm… High school football games to watch: Week 3 The high school football games of note this week include the CBC vs. SLUH rivalry. Week 2 high school football scores and highlights Highlights from Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season. Ethan Wehmueller's kicking is weapon for De Smet; Duchesne forfeits to Cardinal Ritter: Football notebook Spartans kicker can put points on the board and opponents on their 20-yard line.