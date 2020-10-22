 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 23, Jefferson City 20
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 23, Jefferson City 20

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West1460323
Jefferson City660820
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West3-42-2142/20202/29
Jefferson City3-63-3170/24201/29

First Quarter

J: David Bethune 77 run (kick failed), 11:02

F: Kyle Nunn 26 run (Cody Gough kick), 8:10

F: Kyle Nunn 20 run (Cody Gough kick), 1:13

Second Quarter

J: Nick Williams 31 pass from Seth Brooks (kick failed), 5:58

F: Darius Jones 21 run (kick failed), 2:07

Fourth Quarter

J: Jacob Duke 1 run (David Bethune run), 8:18

F: Cody Gough 20 FG, 0:00

Tags

