Box: Fort Zumwalt West 23, Jefferson City 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|14
|6
|0
|3
|23
|Jefferson City
|6
|6
|0
|8
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3-4
|2-2
|142/20
|202/29
|Jefferson City
|3-6
|3-3
|170/24
|201/29
First Quarter
J: David Bethune 77 run (kick failed), 11:02
F: Kyle Nunn 26 run (Cody Gough kick), 8:10
F: Kyle Nunn 20 run (Cody Gough kick), 1:13
Second Quarter
J: Nick Williams 31 pass from Seth Brooks (kick failed), 5:58
F: Darius Jones 21 run (kick failed), 2:07
Fourth Quarter
J: Jacob Duke 1 run (David Bethune run), 8:18
F: Cody Gough 20 FG, 0:00
