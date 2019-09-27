Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West21771045
Francis Howell North00606
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West4-12-0151/3099/20
Francis Howell North1-40-2106/21178/36

First Quarter

FZW: Max Koviak 39 pass from Jake Murphy (Matt Lange kick), 9:11

FZW: Max Koviak 75 punt return (Matt Lange kick), 4:01

FZW: James Strauss 2 run (Matt Lange kick), 1:09

Second Quarter

FZW: James Strauss 3 run (Matt Lange kick), 5:21

Third Quarter

FHN: Scott Pauley 14 pass from Patrick Koester (kick failed), 6:54

FZW: Chris Kerr 19 pass from Jake Murphy (Matt Lange kick), 4:15

Fourth Quarter

FZW: James Strauss 45 run (Matt Lange kick), 10:37

FZW: Matt Lange 42 FG, 2:40

