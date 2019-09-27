|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|21
|7
|7
|10
|45
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4-1
|2-0
|151/30
|99/20
|Francis Howell North
|1-4
|0-2
|106/21
|178/36
First Quarter
FZW: Max Koviak 39 pass from Jake Murphy (Matt Lange kick), 9:11
FZW: Max Koviak 75 punt return (Matt Lange kick), 4:01
FZW: James Strauss 2 run (Matt Lange kick), 1:09
Second Quarter
FZW: James Strauss 3 run (Matt Lange kick), 5:21
Third Quarter
FHN: Scott Pauley 14 pass from Patrick Koester (kick failed), 6:54
FZW: Chris Kerr 19 pass from Jake Murphy (Matt Lange kick), 4:15
Fourth Quarter
FZW: James Strauss 45 run (Matt Lange kick), 10:37
FZW: Matt Lange 42 FG, 2:40