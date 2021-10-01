Box: Fox 21, Mehlville 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fox
|7
|0
|7
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|2-3
|1-2
|134/27
|163/33
|Fox
|1-4
|0-2
|73/15
|109/22
First Quarter
F: Jake Waters 40 pass from Grant Gibson (Diego Lorenzo kick), 6:10
M: Mark West 65 run (kick failed), 4:56
Third Quarter
F: Chase Price 5 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 3:50
Fourth Quarter
F: Dominik Murray 34 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 2:40
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.