Box: Fox 21, Mehlville 6
1234Final
Mehlville60006
Fox707721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville2-31-2134/27163/33
Fox1-40-273/15109/22

First Quarter

F: Jake Waters 40 pass from Grant Gibson (Diego Lorenzo kick), 6:10

M: Mark West 65 run (kick failed), 4:56

Third Quarter

F: Chase Price 5 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 3:50

Fourth Quarter

F: Dominik Murray 34 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 2:40

