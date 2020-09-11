Box: Fox 25, Borgia 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|0
|14
|0
|6
|20
|Fox
|13
|0
|6
|6
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|2-1
|0-0
|97/32
|51/17
|Fox
|3-0
|0-0
|94/31
|41/14
First Quarter
F: Brock Inman 4 run (kick failed), 10:19
F: Brock Inman 25 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 1:26
Second Quarter
B: Alec Riegel 22 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 7:34
B: Sam Heggemann 1 run (Jake Nowak kick), 2:44
Third Quarter
F: Chase Maxey 1 run (run failed), 0:56
Fourth Quarter
F: Jake Waters 1 run (kick failed), 4:04
B: Sam Schmidt 63 pass from Sam Heggemann (run failed), 0:35
