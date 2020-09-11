 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 25, Borgia 20
Box: Fox 25, Borgia 20

1234Final
Borgia0140620
Fox1306625
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia2-10-097/3251/17
Fox3-00-094/3141/14

First Quarter

F: Brock Inman 4 run (kick failed), 10:19

F: Brock Inman 25 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 1:26

Second Quarter

B: Alec Riegel 22 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 7:34

B: Sam Heggemann 1 run (Jake Nowak kick), 2:44

Third Quarter

F: Chase Maxey 1 run (run failed), 0:56

Fourth Quarter

F: Jake Waters 1 run (kick failed), 4:04

B: Sam Schmidt 63 pass from Sam Heggemann (run failed), 0:35

