Box: Fox 26, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fox
|7
|6
|0
|13
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-2
|0-1
|78/20
|88/22
|Fox
|4-0
|0-0
|120/30
|41/10
First Quarter
F: Brock Inman 1 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 1:52
Second Quarter
F: Chase Maxey 2 run (kick failed), 6:17
Fourth Quarter
F: Jake Waters 54 run (kick failed), 11:36
F: Brock Inman 4 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 2:22
