Box: Fox 26, Northwest Cedar Hill 0
Box: Fox 26, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill00000
Fox7601326
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-20-178/2088/22
Fox4-00-0120/3041/10

First Quarter

F: Brock Inman 1 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 1:52

Second Quarter

F: Chase Maxey 2 run (kick failed), 6:17

Fourth Quarter

F: Jake Waters 54 run (kick failed), 11:36

F: Brock Inman 4 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 2:22

