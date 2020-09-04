 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 34, Seckman 7
1234Final
Seckman07007
Fox1377734
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman1-10-056/2855/28
Fox2-00-069/3421/10

First Quarter

F: Chase Maxey 16 run (kick failed), 7:00

F: Chase Maxey 28 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:34

Second Quarter

S: 5 run (Jordan Scott kick), 9:00

F: Brock Inman 2 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:09

Third Quarter

F: Brock Inman 22 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 1:44

Fourth Quarter

F: Chase Maxey 5 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 9:52

