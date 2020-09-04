Box: Fox 34, Seckman 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Fox
|13
|7
|7
|7
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|1-1
|0-0
|56/28
|55/28
|Fox
|2-0
|0-0
|69/34
|21/10
First Quarter
F: Chase Maxey 16 run (kick failed), 7:00
F: Chase Maxey 28 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:34
Second Quarter
S: 5 run (Jordan Scott kick), 9:00
F: Brock Inman 2 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:09
Third Quarter
F: Brock Inman 22 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 1:44
Fourth Quarter
F: Chase Maxey 5 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 9:52
