Box: Fox 35, Timberland 14
Box: Fox 35, Timberland 14

1234Final
Fox14140735
Timberland007714
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox1-00-035/3514/14
Timberland0-10-014/1435/35

First Quarter

F: Chase Maxey 17 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 9:00

F: Chase Maxey 12 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 6:16

Second Quarter

F: Chase Maxey 32 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 9:57

F: Jahaud Thompson 7 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:29

Third Quarter

T: Josh Gibbs 77 kickoff return (Josh Gibbs kick), 11:45

Fourth Quarter

F: Jahaud Thompson 6 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 10:31

T: Caden Frey 8 pass from Ryan Dickherber (Josh Gibbs kick), 1:00

