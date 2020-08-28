Box: Fox 35, Timberland 14

|1
First Quarter
F: Chase Maxey 17 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 9:00
F: Chase Maxey 12 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 6:16
Second Quarter
F: Chase Maxey 32 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 9:57
F: Jahaud Thompson 7 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 0:29
Third Quarter
T: Josh Gibbs 77 kickoff return (Josh Gibbs kick), 11:45
Fourth Quarter
F: Jahaud Thompson 6 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 10:31
T: Caden Frey 8 pass from Ryan Dickherber (Josh Gibbs kick), 1:00
