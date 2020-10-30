 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 42, Vianney 0
1234Final
Vianney00000
Fox14138742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney0-40-210/2156/39
Fox8-11-0302/76143/36

First Quarter

F: Brock Inman 68 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 11:40

F: Jayden Mitchell 43 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 1:39

Second Quarter

F: Brock Inman 1 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 2:26

F: Sylas Stranger fumble recovery (kick failed), 0:56

Third Quarter

F: Jahaud Thompson 31 run (Chase Maxey pass from Brock Inman), 4:27

Fourth Quarter

F: Brock Inman 37 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 11:30

